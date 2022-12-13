Tourist SIM cards in offing in BD

Tourist SIM would be introduced in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Tourists would be able to collect e-SIMs also on demand at the time of entry into Bangladesh, according to BTRC documents.

Mobile phone and internet connection are the first things one thinks about while going abroad and arriving at airport.

At airports of many countries across the world, the operators offer tourist packages or travel SIMs to foreigners.

Tourist SIMs are seen in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Myanmar.

Foreigners buy these SIMs of their choice against their passports.

Tourist SIMs are usually valid for 7, 15 and 30 days.

A tourists can register a maximum of two SIMs against his or her passport.

Most foreign nationals and tourists usually visit a country for a short period and when they leave, the SIMs registered against their passport remains unused and no revenue is generated from it.

Under the rules, once a registered SIM is unused, it cannot be re-registered in someone else's name before 540 days.

This results in the wastage of Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN).

New tourist SIMs can be registered at the retailers authorised by the BTRC as well as operators and customer care services at all ports of entry in Bangladesh.

These SIMs will be identified separately on the Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP), and operators cannot allocate tourist SIMs outside the specified block.

A registered SIM card will automatically become unregistered after 30 days due to its limited validity conditions.

If a foreigner needs a SIM card for a longer time, he or she can get it regularised against his or her work permit.

