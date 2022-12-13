Video
Schedule for vacant BNP seats on Dec 15

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent 

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Monday, "The Election Commission (EC) likely to announce the schedule of by-elections to the seven constituencies that fell vacant after resignation of BNP MPs on Thursday (December 15).
Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission
office he said, "According to the law we have 90-day to hold the by-polls. We will try to hold the election as soon as possible as only a year remains of the 11th parliament's tenure."
"We've received the gazette announcing the seats left by BNP MPs as vacant. CEC and another EC are out of Dhaka today and will be for next day as well." said Alamgir.
Mentioning that, "CEC and other EC will likely to return to Dhaka on day after tomorrow," he said, "We may hold an official meeting on Thursday and we'll decide when to hold the by-polls"
On December 11, five out of seven BNP members of the parliament (MPs) submitted their resignation to Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, as part of their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that includes dissolution of parliament.
The MPs who resigned are: Md. Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md. Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md. Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana, from women's reserved seats.
Md. Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3, who is now in Australia and ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not submit resignation to the Speaker in person.
Earlier, Rumeen Farhana announced the decision from the party's Golapbagh rally on Saturday. The MPs sent their resignation through an email on Saturday.


