Bail petitions of Fakhrul, Abbas rejected again

A Dhaka court on Monday rejected bail petitions of Mirza Fkhrul Islam, Mirza Abbas and 222 other BNP leaders and activists in a case filed over the December 7 clashes between police and BNP men in the capital's Naya Paltan area.Among prominent BNP leaders whose bail prayers were rejected include, Dhaka South City unit convener Abdus Salam, Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former Organising Secretary Fazlul Haque Milon and former MP Selim Reza Habib.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin rejected their bail petitions after a hearing, General Registrar Officer of Motijheel zone, Sub Inspector Shah Alam told The Daily Observer.

On Sunday another court fixed the date to hear bail petitions of BNP leaders

and activists filed by their lawyers.

Over a hundred lawyers led by former Dhaka Bar President Masud Ahmed Talukhder and Zaynal Abedin Mesbah moved the bail petitions in the CMM's court.

Former Dhaka Bar president Masud Ahmed Talukhder argued in the court, the names of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas are not there in the FIR, but two accused Aman and Jewel listed in the FIR earlier got bails from this court.

As co-accused, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas are entitled to get bails, he argued.

He sought bails for them so that as party leaders they can honour martyrs during Victory Day celebrations.

The prosecution opposed their bails saying that activists had carried out subversive activities on directives from high-profile leaders, including Fakhrul, Abbas and many others.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petitions.

At least BNP 420 leaders and activists including Rizvi were sent to jail in the case.

BNP leaders Aman Ullal Aman and Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel were granted bails on health ground.

Paltan Police produced 475 BNP men before the court with two prayers, one sought remand for 23 BNP men for seven days and another to send 452 accused to jail.

As many as 475 people were arrested in three cases, according to the cases statement, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act.

In separate raids in the early hours of Friday, a team of plain clothes police of the Detective Branch (DB) picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in the capital city.

Later they were shown arrested in the case filed with Paltan Police over the December 7's clashes.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing attacking the police, exploding crude bombs, destroying public property and lives.

The court sent them to jail rejecting their bail petitions.

In a case filed with the Paltan Police Station, the police showed 450 BNP men arrested.

In a case filed with Motijheel Police Station 28 BNP men were shown arrested and in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Stations 52 BNP men were shown arrested.

Following the clash, police raided BNP's Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.

BNP was taking preparations to hold a mass rally at Naya Paltan.DMP gave permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Amid dispute over the venue, clashes occurred between the police and the BNP men at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.







