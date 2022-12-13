Video
Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Dec 12: Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a tense face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week.
The face-off on December 9 led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area.
"On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," ANI quoted sources.
"As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," sources said.
"In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," they added.
"Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops.Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers. Chinese     had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared," ANI sources said.
During the last military level talks, India and China announced that their respective armies would be disengaging at the Gogra Hot Springs PP-15 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
The decision to disengage was taken during the 16th India-China commander level talks. It was decided to disengage in a coordinated manner which is conducive to peace and harmony, a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.
Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border.
The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.
India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.    -TOI


