FBCCI demands extension of loan repayment period

The country's apex trade body FBCCI demands an extension of the loan repayment period till June next year. Though businessmen are overcoming the damage caused by the coronavius pandemic, the overall activities are yet to get to its normal due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

That is why the trade organization members are seeking some time till June that if anyone fails to repay bank loans within June (FY23) should not be declared as loan defaulters.

The FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin made this plea while he with other senior office bearers met with the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder on Monday to discuss several issues.

The apex trade body president said the businessmen were affected in the post-corona period. The Russia-Ukraine war has now created a dollar crisis. Many people are unable to open LC. Due to new restrictions in various countries including Europe, America, the price of raw materials and transportation costs are increasing in the international market. In such a situation, it will not be possible for the businessmen to repay the loan installments on time. "For this reason, we want an extend of the time till June 2023."

The FBCCI president said that if the loan classification facility is not extended, most of the businesses will become involuntary defaulters. This can have a negative impact on the economy. "For this reason, I have demanded that the process of classification of loans be postponed till June 30. Bangladesh Bank has also taken this issue as positive", he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said that the businessmen have asked for policy support like the government earlier did during coronavirus pandemic situation.

He said the businesspeople asked for loan supports because of the Russia-Ukraine problem and they want regular loans with special facilities. Bangladesh Bank has taken the matter as positive for the sake of economy.

He said to make Ramadan essentials import easy circulars have been made regarding eight products - dates, edible oil, grams, pulses, nuts, onions, sugar and peas - so that there is no problem in opening of LC for importing the above items. In fresh circular BB has asked the commercial banks to keep minimum margin against opening LC of the above products on the basis of bank-customer relation.











