Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:10 AM
Govt approves draft of amendment to 'Public Service Act, 2018'

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Keeping the provision of seeking approval of the Finance Ministry to expense public fund for the autonomous, legislative and local government bodies, the government on Monday approved the draft of amendment to the 'Public Service Act, 2018'.
The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of "Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in its regular weekly meeting placed by the Public Administration Ministry.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting held at her Tejgaon office. After the meeting, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat's Cabinet conference room.
The Cabinet Secretary said, "According to the Public Service Act, 2018, Finance Ministry is the financial authority for all government institutions and authorities and their officials and employees. However, a matter was not cleared in the Public Service Act, 2018, that the provision would be followed for the autonomous, legislative and local government bodies including the Anti-Corruption Commission or not."
"The provision was cleared with the amended draft bill.     The Finance Ministry has raised the matter. They claimed that all these bodies usually meet up their expenditures from public fund. So, there should be the authority of the Finance Ministry. The Finance Ministry was given the authority by amending the law," he said, adding, "It's said in the Constitution that all expenditure of the state would be met up from a unique account, which is known as 'Treasury'. Finance Ministry is the authority of the treasury."
"As the authority of the treasury, the Finance must have the authority in case of expenditures. Any corporation or local government body cannot fix up the expenditures or salary structures of their employees itself. To fix up the issues, the approval of the Finance Ministry must have to be taken. The amended draft ensured the provision," Anwarul added.
He said that the provision of taking the approval of the Finance Ministry was mandatory before promulgation of the Public Service Act. "But, it was now given a legal compulsion."
Explaining the provision, he said that the public universities, the Election Commission, or local bodies like city corporations and union parishads will have to take opinions of the Finance Division over their financial expenditures. "So, the Finance Division will have a say" he added.
The meeting also approved the proposal to sign an agreement between Bangladesh and Iran to avoid the double taxation and prevent dodges of revenue.
It has also approved the proposal to ratify the Minamata Convention on Mercury, an international treaty adopted in 2013 in Japan to protect humans and the environment from harmful effects of mercury pollution.
The treaty came into full force in 2017 with 137 countries participating in the convention. The treaty banned the opening of new mercury mines. It also required existing mines to be phased out and the use of mercury in products to be restricted.
The total mercury release in Bangladesh is approximately 32,660kg per year, which polluted the environment, said Anwarul Islam.
The Cabinet also cleared another proposal to ratify the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilisation to the Convention on Biological Diversity.
The protocol, which is also known as the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS), was adopted in 2010 as a supplementary agreement to the 1992 Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).


