Cabinet asks authorities to strengthen cyber security

The Cabinet on Monday asked the authorities concerned to strengthen the cyber security measures of the country to avert misuse and exploitaaatuon of the national database.

The instruction was given during the informal discussion session in the regular meeting of the Cabinet held on Monday in

the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Tejgaon in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

While briefing media after the Cabinet meeting at Secretariat, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet asked the authorities concerned to strengthen the cyber security measures of the country, so that the national database of the country cannot be exploited. It's important to ensure security of the database.

Besides, a project has been taken for the installation work of the new Submarine Cable system. The Submarine Cable authority has been asked to complete its work quickly, he said, adding that the authorities concerned have also been asked to complete the work of installation of the pipelines for supplying oil (fuel) and gas initiated by the government to ensure transport cost- free and quicker supply of gas and oil.

When asked about the reason of the order to strengthen the cyber security system, Anwarul said, "The government has given emphasis on strengthening the cyber security system since last two or three years. Now the authorities have been asked to use modernized technologies, so that nothing including the websites can be hacked.

"The entire banking system is being digitized. Strong security system is needed for the banking sector. The authorities have been asked to take necessary measures, so that no one can misuse or exploit the system by hacking," he added.







