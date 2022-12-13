Argentina-Croatia semifinal tonight



(COMBO) This combination picture made on December 11, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament shows Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (L) in Doha on December 9, 2022 and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi in Doha on December 3, 2022. - Argentina will play Croatia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match in Doha on December 13. PHOTO: AFP

When the two are all set to face each other in an exciting match with an aim to secure a spot in the final, the fans are still busy calculating all the possibilities for their favourite teams in the match.

Playing the tournament 18 times, with the ongoing one, the Latin American team won the title twice, in 1978 and 1986. Croatia is, on the contrary, playing the tournament for the 6th time now.

Lionel Messi's Argentina is determined to play the final and clinch the trophy for one of the greatest players of all time. The 35-year-old Messi who is set to retire from his international career after the World Cup is dearly waiting to celebrate a FIFA World Cup in his long career. The Argentine forward was so close to accomplishing that goal when he and his fellows played the final of the 2014 World Cup though the dream was shattered after losing the fight to Germany by 1-0. Since then the Messi battalion is longing for another chance to win the World Cup.

Luka Modric's Croatia had its best in the FIFA World Cup when it played the final of the 2018 tournament in Russia. But the Croatian boys became runner-up after losing the trophy battle to France by 2-4

goals. The Southeast European team will also try its best to win the first trophy, especially for Modric who is at his 37 and may not play World Cup after this time.

Engaging five times in different FIFA World Cups and International friendly matches, both Argentina and Croatia won twice while the other match was goalless. Croatia had a 3-0 win over its opponent in the 2018 World Cup.

But, there is one historic fact that may cheer up the Argentine fans that Argentina had never lost a semi-final of the World Cup.

Argentina which did not lose a single game since 3rd July 2019 before beginning the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup had a surprising defeat by Saudi Arabia in its first match in Group-C. Staying unbeaten for 26 matches only to be stumbled on by the Arab boys! That's what the rival fans were chanting for a few days. In response, Argentina ultimately finished the round as group champion winning the next two matches.

It outplayed Australia 2-1 in the round of 16. The Argentine boys then overpowered an aggressive Netherland by 4-3 in the penalty shootout to secure the semifinals after the stipulated time saw a 2-2 tie.

Croatia, on the other hand, had come to the round of 16 as the Group-F runner-up. Eliminating Japan by 3(1) - 1(1) in the round, Croatian boys stormed into the quarterfinals where they dismissed Brazil by 4-2 goals in an intense penalty shootout to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The regular match this time too saw a 1-1 tie.







