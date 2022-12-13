Updated draft voter list on Jan 15

The Election Commission (EC) will publish the draft of an updated voter list on January 15.

According to a letter sent to all election officers at local level on Monday, the date has been delayed 13 days from the usual date of January 2 for publishing the voter list.

The letter signed by Assistant Secretary of Election Commissioner Md Mosharraf Hossain, said the upazila level election officers will publish the voter list of respective areas on January 15.

Currently there are 11,32,87,010 voters in the country and of them

5,76,89,529 are men 5,55,97,027 women and 454 are transgender.

The decision of renewing the voter list was taken immediately after Kazi Habibul Awal was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner on February 26 this year.

After 2019, the updating of voters' lists began this year by collecting information from every house for three weeks. Inclusion of new voters, exclusion of deceased and transferring those who changed location was done during the process.

Information of those who were born before January 1, 2007, and are eligible to become voters was collected.

After that photo, fingerprint and iris identification information were collected at designated registration centres.

After resolving the objections about the draft list the final list will be published in March next year and the enlisted voters will be eligible to vote for 12th parliamentary election.













