

BB appoints observers in two Islami banks

Confirming the matter the Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Mezbaul Haque said that Abul Kalam has been appointed as an observer in the private sector Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)and Mutasim Billah has been appointed as an observer in First Security Islami Bank.

Abul Kalam, appointed to IBBL is the Director of the Central Bank's Forex Reserve Treasury Management Department and Mutasim Billah, who has been appointed to Fast Security Bank, is the Director of Payment System Department. These two officers appointed as observers will participate in all the board meetings of Islami Bank and Fast Security Islami Bank. They will report to Bangladesh Bank.

Recently several media have published reports on bank loan irregularities. In various ways, the information of taking loans from the IBBL, Social Islami

Bank and First Security Islami Bank about Tk 95 billion were presented in the reports.

Out of this, Tk72.46 billion were withdrawn from the IBBL and the rest from Social Islami and First Security Islami Bank. Among the institutions in whose name these loans were issued, several took loans using fake addresses.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken a formal decision to investigate the Tk 340 billion loan irregularities of the IBBL, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

The ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters last week that a decision had been taken from the commission to investigate the irregularities in loan transactions of three banks based on Islamic Sharia.











