Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:09 AM
Minister calls for collective approach to ensure safe migration

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) Minister Imran Ahmed on Monday emphasised and called upon all stakeholders to take a collective approach to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration for the Bangladeshi migrants.
He said the ministry welcomes all partners eager to support facilitating safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration including reintegration and welfare services to the migrants and returnees in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
To achieve the target, it's urgent to ensure a collective approach from all stakeholders to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration for the Bangladeshi migrants, he said while addressing a press briefing to recognize the cooperation of Italian government in this sector organised at the ministry's Eskaton office (Probashi Kalyan Bhaban) in Dhaka.
The governments of Bangladesh and Italy together with International Organization for Migration (IOM) join hand to promote safe migration practices and sustainable reintegration on Monday (December 12) through a cooperation project.
Through the cooperation project, the Italian government reiterated its support to the Bangladesh government to strengthen migration management with particular focus on promoting safe migration and addressing adverse drivers of migration.



