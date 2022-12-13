No risk of students missing admission to secondary schools: Dipu

The central lottery for admission to government-run secondary schools took place yesterday at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the capital.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, the chief guest at the inauguration programme, said 540 government schools under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education participated in the digital lottery programme. In this year's lottery, 6,38,593 applications have been submitted against 1,07,890 vacant seats in government schools for the next academic year.

There are 2 methods to know the results, eventually admission seekers can check whether they were selected in the lottery in one of two ways: They can send a text from a Teletalk number.

Prospective students or their guardians can send a text message using a Teletalk Sim to 16222 in the following format: GSA(space)RESULT(space)USERID.

Alternatively, they can log on to https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd to know the results.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said there is no risk of students missing admission in classes 1-9 to secondary schools, government and private, in the 2023 academic year through the digital lottery system.

"Everyone will get a seat. However, they might not be able to get admitted to the school of their choice," the minister said during the event.

Keeping the global economic crisis and pressure on the parents in mind, the application form fee for admission to government schools at the secondary level has been decreased from Tk 170 to Tk 110.

Professor Nehal Ahmed, director general of secondary and higher education department, and Abu Bakar Siddique, secretary of the department, were present, among others.









