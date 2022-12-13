SC to deliver verdict on GM Quader today

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will deliver its order on December 13 (today) on a petition that challenged a High Court order clearing the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique fixed the date on Sunday after hearing the petition.

Earlier on November 30, in response to a petition filed by former JP leader Ziaul Haque Mridha against the HC order, chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order that cleared the way for GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

The chamber judge also sent the plea to its full bench for further hearing on the matter.

On October 4, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order refraining GM Quader from performing the party activities.

Mridha, also a former adviser to the Jatiya Party chairman, was removed from the party on September 17.

In view of the plaintiff's application, a Dhaka court on October 31 imposed a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader.

Later, Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers moved with the High Court on behalf of GM Quader against the lower court order.