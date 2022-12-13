Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC to deliver verdict on GM Quader today

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will deliver its order on December 13 (today) on a petition that challenged a High Court order clearing the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique fixed the date on Sunday after hearing the petition.
Earlier on November 30, in response to a petition filed by former JP leader Ziaul Haque Mridha against the HC order, chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order that cleared the way for GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.
The chamber judge also sent the plea to its full bench for further hearing on the matter.
On October 4, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order refraining GM Quader from performing the party activities.
Mridha, also a former adviser to the Jatiya Party chairman, was removed from the party on September 17.
In view of the plaintiff's application, a Dhaka court on October 31 imposed a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader.
Later, Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers moved with the High Court on behalf of GM Quader against the lower court order.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC to deliver verdict on GM Quader today
Police looted, ransacked BNP central office: Mosharraf
People wait in a long queue in front a truck selling rice
2023 SSC form fill-up to begin from December 18
HC issues contempt of court rule against Rajuk Chair, 3 others
Ganatantra Mancha announces 14-point demand to unseat govt
Govt inquiries to large social media platforms for user info increasing.
PM to open metro rail at end of Dec: DMTCL


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft