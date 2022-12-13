Police looted, ransacked BNP central office: Mosharraf

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Monday alleged that police indulged in 'unpredictable' devastation and vandalism alongside plundering money at their party's Naya Paltan central office during a drive on December 7.

Speaking at a press briefing after visiting every room of the five-storey building of the BNP office along with the party senior leaders, "In the month of victory, the BNP office was ransacked and looted by the police. They resorted to terrorism nakedly and unpredicted brutality."

The BNP leader said police entered their party chairperson's office on the 1st floor by breaking its door and vandalised everything inside the room and destroyed all photos.

He said the police took away all the CPUs, hard disks, printers and all other equipment and important documents from their office.

"Everything was looted from our accounts department. The mural of Ziaur Rahman on the ground floor was also vandalised. No one expected to see such a barbaric incident in the month of victory," Mosharraf said.

He alleged that the government's aggressive attitude at our central office in Naya Paltan on December 7 has proved that it is a fascist, terrorist and usurper regime. "We don't have suitable words to condemn the incident."

"I think it is an unprecedented incident in Bangladesh. There's no such example in the world as welleven such an attack was not carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War either," the BNP leader observed.

"The back of the people are now against the wall, so the people have given us a message that the Awami League has destroyed the country to stay in power by force and it is not possible for them to restore democracy, repair economy, established impartiality in the judicial system and ensuring freedom in law and order department," he said.

"It is impossible for them to reduce the price of essential goods. So, the people have decided to save the country from this government as we are talking about the people of Bangladesh, democracy and the spirit of the Liberation War," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mosharraf along with some BNP leaders including BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy visited the party office .

Meanwhile, financial assistance was given to the family members of the Swechchasebak Dal leader Makbul, who was killed during a clash with police on December 7.

Halima Akter, wife of Makbul received Tk 1 lakh from BNP leaders while Aminul Haque, member secretary of Dhaka North unit BNP took the responsibilities of the studies of her daughter Mithila.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its December 10 rally.









