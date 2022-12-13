2023 SSC form fill-up to begin from December 18

Students participating in 2023 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be able to start submitting their forms from December 18.

The online form fill-up process will continue till January 4 while the final date for submitting the fee is January 10.

The Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday.

According to the release, students of science section will have to pay Tk2,140 for filing out the form while the fee for business and humanities students is 2,020.











