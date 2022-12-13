HC issues contempt of court rule against Rajuk Chair, 3 others

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a contempt of court rule against four government officials for not complying with its directive to remove all unauthorized commercial establishments from Dhanmondi residential area in the capital.

The four officials are: Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah, its Executive Engineer Md Shah Alam, and authorised officer Nuruzzaman Hossain.

In its rule, the HC bench asked them to explain in four weeks why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them for violating its order.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after a hearing on a contempt of court petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Following a writ petition filed by the same organisation, the HC on June 11, 2012 declared all commercial operations in Dhanmondi residential area illegal and directed authorities to remove such institutions to preserve the area's residential character and environment.

The HC, however, said the decision does not include activities of authorised commercial establishments on Mirpur Road, Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi-2 and Dhanmondi-27 areas.

In 2011, two Dhanmondi residents filed a writ petition with the High Court over commercial establishments in residential zone of the area.

After hearing the matter in February that year, the court issued a rule and imposed an interim prohibition for any new commercial entities, including educational institutions. In June 2012, the High Court gave its verdict on the matter where it ordered removal of all commercial ventures.

It, however, exempted businesses on Dhanmondi's Road 2 and 27, Satmosjid Road, and Mirpur Road. Maple Leaf School and the DSCC filed leave-to-appeal petitions against the HC order.

But, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court had on August 1 in 2016 upheld the High Court order that had earlier ordered to remove all unauthorized commercial establishments from Dhanmondi residential area in the capital.









