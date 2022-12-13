Ganatantra Mancha announces 14-point demand to unseat govt

Ganatantra Mancha on Monday announced 14-point demand for holding simultaneous movement with BNP to unseat the Awami League government.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, unveiled the demands at a press conference at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad office at Topkhana Road in the city.

Manna a top leader of the political platform of seven opposition parties said, "We want a qualitative change in the governance system. That is why we are placing the 14-point demands. We've also given BNP our points and we'll discuss those points."

Manna said, "Ganatantra Mancha leaders would go to BNP's Naya Paltan office on Tuesday to witness the devastation caused by the police operation on December 7."

"In order to establish the basic democratic rights of the people and to ensure their economic prosperity, we think that there should be substantial reforms in the administration, laws, and Constitution of the Republic,' he said.

The 14-point demand includes dissolution of Parliament, resignation of the government, formation of a neutral polls-time interim government for holding free, fair, and credible national election, reconstitution of the election commission, stopping the use of excessive money in election campaigns and ending nomination trade, amending the RPO, bringing change in administration, using ballot papers instead of EVMs and annulling the use of party symbols in local government polls.









