Govt inquiries to large social media platforms for user info increasing.

Keeping up with the increased usage of social media in the country, the government of Bangladesh has also increased its content removal and user information requests to global companies including Facebook, Google, and TikTok.

Recently, the government asked Facebook for information on 1,171 users this year, according to the Transparency Report published by Facebook-parent Meta for the first half (January to June) of 2022.

The government sent 659 requests for the data to Facebook over the 6-month period. In response, Facebook answered the government's request for data on 66.01% of the accounts.

Previously, the government sent 525 requests for July to December of 2021. Facebook responded by giving 66.86% of the information.

On the other hand, the government made 707 requests to tech giant Google to remove videos from YouTube, including 445 video removal requests for Defamation and 175 video removal requests for Government criticism, according to the Transparency Report published by Google for Q3 2022 (July-September 2022).

Previously, the government sent 599 requests for the time period between July to December of 2021.











