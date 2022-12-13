PM to open metro rail at end of Dec: DMTCL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail services from Uttara to Agargaon route on any day of the fourth week of December, said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique.

"The final date of the inauguration has not yet been fixed from the Prime Minister's Office. However, the service will be launched by this month," he said in an event organised by JICA at the Metrol Rail Exhibition and Information Centre at Diabari Depot in the capital on Monday.

"Initially, the metro rail will run in a limited range. Passengers per train will be below capacity. The number of trains will also be less. Trains will stop for longer periods at each station," Siddique added.

He added that the trains will run at full capacity after three months.

Chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, Yuho Hayakawa said, "The mass rapid transit (MRT) will ensure revolutionary change of the ordinary people in Dhaka by providing efficient, comfortable, safe and time-saving transport system. MRT is the most reliable and the safest mode of public transport, particularly for women."

Earlier, PM Hasina hinted that the landmark infrastructure will be inaugurated after the country's Victory Day (16 December).

Back in 2012, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 Project worth Tk 22,000 crore was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) to develop the 20.1km long metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel. The cost of the project rose to Tk 33,472 crore after including another 1.16 km extension from Motijheel to Kamalapur.

The metro line, which will come into full operation in June 2024, will be able to transport nearly five lakh passengers a day or 16,000 per hour in any one direction.

DTMCL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BRTC to operate shuttle bus services from Agargaon to Motijheel, to reduce the hassles of metro rail passengers.

In September this year, the government declared the fare chart of the metro rail at TK 5 for each kilometre with a minimum fare of Tk 20.

Metro rail commuters will get a 10 per cent discount by paying fares on the rapid pass or MRT pass which will be issued by the DMTCL.









