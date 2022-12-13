BNP MPs committed mistake by resigning from JS: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Monday that BNP MPs had committed "a major mistake by resigning from Parliament".

"They have made a big mistake by boycotting the Sangsad. They would realise soon what mistake they have done," said Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, virtually addressing the council meeting of Chuadanga district Awami League at the football ground in the district town.

Quader said, "They were planning to paralyse the city, but they themselves got paralysed. They couldn't earn anything except creating panic among the people. They have placed 10-point demand from their December 10 mass rally held in Dhaka. There is nothing new. But, the government is scrutinizing the demands, if there is anything to consider."

Reiterating his earlier claim, Quader said, "Quarter-final with BNP is over and now the semi-final will be held. The final game will be held during the national election. I believe that they will be defeated in all the stages of the game."

He urged party leaders and activists to work to earn trust of the people.

He said, "It is not possible to come to power or earn the trust of people by burning them to death. BNP has been known for its terrorist activities or looting. The AL leaders and activists have to work for the people to earn their trust to come to power again in the coming election."

On the foreign exchange reserve issue, he said, "BNP's Tarique Rahman remained absconding after looting money from the country and laundering it to abroad. How can they speak about the forex reserve? The country has sufficient reserves to survive."

He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the hitch between two groups of local AL ahead of the council and asked the leaders and activists to work together to ensure the party's return to power.

After seven years, the triennial conference of Chuadanga District Awami League was held on Monday, attended by over 50,000 activists and leaders.

AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah inaugurated the council meeting while Quader virtually spoke as the chief guest.









