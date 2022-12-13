Govt won't fall after BNP MPs' resignation: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addresses the triennial conference of Chattogram South District AL at Gymnasium Ground in Chattogram on Monday. photo : Observer

"The House was constituted with 350 members. Jatiya Party and Bikalpa Dhara MPs will stay in parliament so the resignation of BNP MPs will not affect the government," he told the triennial conference of Chattogram South District AL.

The conference was held on the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in the port city this afternoon. Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the BNP still wants to raise the obsolete issue of the caretaker government system.

The caretaker government system was repealed by amending the Constitution, while no country in the world has such a system except Pakistan, he said.

Chattogram South District AL president Moshalem Uddin Ahmed, MP, presided over the conference while AL presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated it.

AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif spoke at the conference as main speaker, moderated by Chattogram South District AL general secretary Mofizur Rahman. -BSS











