Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan



England's Mark Wood (L) celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12, 2022. photo: AFP

The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on day four, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Wood, who missed England's 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England's favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of 12 balls and one run.

Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch, and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

But James Anderson had Ahmed caught, Wood dismissed Zahid Mahmood without scoring and Ollie Robinson ended the match with the wicket of number eleven Mohammad Ali for zero, sparking celebrations in the England camp.

Anderson and Robinson took two wickets apiece.

The win gives England their eighth win in the nine Tests since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain in May this year.

Those victories have been built around "Bazball", a term coined from McCullum's nickname, and describing the aggressive free-wheeling approach the New Zealander has instilled in the side since taking over.

England are now world champions in the 50-over and T20 versions of the game and rapidly ascending the Test rankings ladder.

This becomes England's third series win in Pakistan after victories 1961 and 2000 -- although they haven't toured in 17 years because of security issues. -AFP

















