Tickets for Chattogram Test to go on sale today

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the price of the ticket for the first Test between Bangladesh and India, beginning on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.

Bangladesh will get down to field for the Test after winning three-match ODI series by 2-1.

Thanks to a tremendous performance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh beat India in the first ODI by one-wicket and 5-run in the second ODI before conceding massive 227-run defeat in the third game.

The lowest price of ticket is Taka 100 while the highest price is set Taka 1000 for Chattogram Test match. Ticket price of western stand is Taka 100, Eastern Stand Taka 200, club house Taka 300 and International Stand Taka 500. The roof top hospitality and the grand stand ticket price is Taka 1000. The tickets will go on sale from today (Tuesday) and will be found in Sagorika and MA Aziz ticket counter. Tickets will be available from 9 AM to 6aPM in those two places. During the match day tickets will be available in stadium. -BSS







