Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:07 AM
Iran publicly executes second man over protests

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

PARIS, Dec 12: Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement.
Majidreza Rahnavard had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife, and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported. It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside prison.
The execution came despite global outrage after Iran on Thursday carried out the first execution linked to the protests. Mohsen Shekari, 23, was hanged after his conviction for wounding a member of the security forces. Iran calls the protests "riots" and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.
Mizan published images of Rahnavard's execution, showing a man with hands tied behind his back hanging from a rope attached to a crane. He was put to death after rights groups at the weekend warned that several other people arrested over the demonstrations were at imminent risk of being      executed.    -AFP






