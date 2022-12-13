Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Three killed in attack on China hotel in Afghan capital

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KABUL, Dec 12: At least three people were killed when gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital Monday, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood.
The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.
Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site, said it had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival.    -AFP






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar, Canadian minister discuss Indo-Pacific
Fighting rages in east Ukraine, West eyes more sanctions on Russia
Protesters raise clinched fists during a rally in front of the House of Representatives
US delegates in China talk improving ties, Taiwan: Foreign ministry
Iran publicly executes second man over protests
Three killed in attack on China hotel in Afghan capital
Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party
Russia oil embargo, price cap disrupts tankers


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft