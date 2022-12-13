

PM launches National Adaptation Plan



However, the NAP requires a colossal $ 230 billion in its implementation. Moreover, the PM has also clarified that Bangladesh would continue to seek a 50-50 distribution between adaptation and mitigation from international climate financing.



We are in full agreement with the PM's call. Despite our notable progress in the development sector, and booming economy against the face of all odds, the fund estimated at $230 billion is a huge amount for the country to expend to materialise the NAP.



However, Bangladesh government now spends approximately 6 to 7 percent of its GDP for climate adaptation programme. And it is likely to put pressure on the national economy now that the NAP has been launched.



Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh had first set up a Climate Change Trust Fund back in 2009 following COP15 with its own resources, and has so far implemented some 800 projects under both climate adaptation and mitigation programmes. The recently launched NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.



The point, however, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries exposed to climate change, and we believe our international partners should come forward by ensuring substantial amount of climate financing in our combined efforts in tackling climate change.



Bangladesh has remarkably adapted to climate change impacts with improved forecasting, public community-wide training, education campaigns, and infrastructure investments. As a result, death toll from cyclones, hurricanes, particularly since Bhola Cyclone, has ticked down to nearly triple digits in recent years. Though any casualty number is tragic, but a long way off from the shocking human cost compared to half century ago. And not to forget all adaptive measures have their limits.



The state-sponsored Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) efforts have delivered promising results, in terms of investing in vulnerable communities to enable them to adapt to adverse impacts of climate change already happening. This now needs to be made into location-specific LLA for each different ecosystem - ranging from coastal zones to the hill tracts, to haor areas, to the Barind Tract, and to urban areas. On that note - NAP is equipped with all potentials to turn Bangladesh into a global laboratory in dealing with climate change.



While our climate change adaptive measures have been globally acknowledged, but international support through climate financing have markedly fell short.



In conclusion, we expect our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in the recently inaugurated NAP in the spirit of the Paris Agreement. While inaugurating "The Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation" programme at the Foreign Service Academy through a virtual attendance ceremony on Sunday - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged international partners to support Bangladesh to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2023-2050.However, the NAP requires a colossal $ 230 billion in its implementation. Moreover, the PM has also clarified that Bangladesh would continue to seek a 50-50 distribution between adaptation and mitigation from international climate financing.We are in full agreement with the PM's call. Despite our notable progress in the development sector, and booming economy against the face of all odds, the fund estimated at $230 billion is a huge amount for the country to expend to materialise the NAP.However, Bangladesh government now spends approximately 6 to 7 percent of its GDP for climate adaptation programme. And it is likely to put pressure on the national economy now that the NAP has been launched.Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh had first set up a Climate Change Trust Fund back in 2009 following COP15 with its own resources, and has so far implemented some 800 projects under both climate adaptation and mitigation programmes. The recently launched NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.The point, however, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries exposed to climate change, and we believe our international partners should come forward by ensuring substantial amount of climate financing in our combined efforts in tackling climate change.Bangladesh has remarkably adapted to climate change impacts with improved forecasting, public community-wide training, education campaigns, and infrastructure investments. As a result, death toll from cyclones, hurricanes, particularly since Bhola Cyclone, has ticked down to nearly triple digits in recent years. Though any casualty number is tragic, but a long way off from the shocking human cost compared to half century ago. And not to forget all adaptive measures have their limits.The state-sponsored Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) efforts have delivered promising results, in terms of investing in vulnerable communities to enable them to adapt to adverse impacts of climate change already happening. This now needs to be made into location-specific LLA for each different ecosystem - ranging from coastal zones to the hill tracts, to haor areas, to the Barind Tract, and to urban areas. On that note - NAP is equipped with all potentials to turn Bangladesh into a global laboratory in dealing with climate change.While our climate change adaptive measures have been globally acknowledged, but international support through climate financing have markedly fell short.In conclusion, we expect our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in the recently inaugurated NAP in the spirit of the Paris Agreement.