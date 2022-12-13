Video
Letter To the Editor

Air pollution in winter

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir

Air pollution has increased at an alarming rate in the country as winter set in. According to a report by the US environmental protection agency (EP), Bangladesh ranked 2nd among 180 countries in terms of air pollution, whereas in 2016 Bangladesh's position was 25th.

It is a matter of some relief that this report is based primarily on air pollution in Dhaka city. The condition of the areas outside the capital is comparatively better. As humidity decreases in winter, the amount of dust and sand increases a lot. Both children and adults suffer from various diseases due to air pollution.

We have to try our best to reduce the level of air pollution. Construction materials should be covered with polythene so that dust and dirt don't scatter around during work. Water should be sprinkled around the construction sites. And we should all wear masks to protect us from the dust and sand.

Saiful Islam
Kuril, Dhaka



