

UN resolution on Rohingya crisis



The resolution was jointly presented by the European Union and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and was co-sponsored by 109 countries, the highest number of countries since 2017. It called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and establish a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary and safe repatriation of the Rohingya people to their homeland. The resolution also stressed the key role of regional countries and regional organizations in addressing the crisis in Myanmar and reaching a durable solution. It welcomed the ongoing justice and accountability processes against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the International Criminal Court.



However, key regional states and regional institutions like ASEAN must act effectively to uphold this annual UN resolution on the ground level. In addition, to ensure justice in addressing the Rohingya issue and holding Myanmar accountable for its crime against humanity, collective efforts have to be ensured.



China is the most important player in the region which has close relations with Myanmar in terms of trade and investment. It also provides strong political and diplomatic support to the Myanmar military whenever the latter faces domestic and international backlash. Thus, it is imperative that Beijing withdraw its unwavering support for the Myanmar military - considering its violations of human rights against its own people and hence expressing solidarity with the international community.



The Chinese leadership should acknowledge the regional security consequences if they don't act wisely. As the domestic unrest and violence in Myanmar are far from the end, new crises in the region are on the brink, meaning hurdles for trade and businesses, which go against Beijing's key interests. Hence, Beijing should not support such a rogue state which would undermine the whole region and harm regional interests. So, China should act according to the new UN resolution and cooperate with the rest of the international community to ensure justice for the Rohingya people and maintain peace in the region.



The second most important regional player in resolving the Rohingya crisis and holding Myanmar accountable is India - the largest democracy in the world. New Delhi should act according to the recent UN resolution and hence address the plight of the Rohingya people. Being the largest democracy in the world, it can not turn a blind eye to the massive human rights violation of the Myanmar military and the latter's blatant action - destroying the democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar. In addition, adopting an appeasement policy towards Myanmar will only threaten regional security and haunt New Delhi's aspiration to emerge as a great power. Therefore, it should acknowledge the belligerence of Myanmar as its northeastern states are already feeling the heat of the renewed conflict on the other side of the border. There is also a new influx of ethnic nationals of Myanmar who crossed the border to seek refuge in the northeastern states of India - endangering New Delhi's security in the most vulnerable region. Thus, India must express its solidarity with the Rohingya people and other minority groups in Myanmar to stop further crises and pressure the Junta government to facilitate the safe and swift repatriation of the strangled Rohingya people in Bangladesh and beyond.



The recent UNGA resolution recognized the important role of regional organizations, such as ASEAN in addressing the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and called for swift implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus to resolve the ongoing crises. Myanmar is a member state of ASEAN - the largest and the most active multilateral institution in the region. However, since the atrocities against the Rohingya people and Myanmar's continuing violence against other minority groups, ASEAN has remained largely silent and inactive to address the crisis properly and reach a durable solution let alone hold Myanmar accountable for its crime. The organization also failed to address the democratic will of the people of Myanmar when the military junta forcefully overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021. And such appeasement policy of this largest and most powerful regional institution has benefitted Myanmar to avoid any direct consequences for its continuous crimes against humanity.



Hence, ASEAN must change its course of action to resolve the crisis and ensure its institutional means to reprimand the Myanmar Junta government. It should not allow the Junta governments dilly-dally tactics of avoiding the "five-point consensus" to resolve the political and humanitarian crisis inside Myanmar. In addition, the organization cannot and must not ignore the severe situation of the 1.2 million Rohingya people who are stuck in a state of limbo in the squalid camps of Cox's Bazar.



The international community should step up its collective efforts to ensure justice for the Rohingya Muslims and other minority groups in Myanmar. Though the ICJ's last ruling has brought hope to the Rohingya' plight that justice will be ensured sooner than later, the prolonged crisis seems to have lost the attention of the key regional players - risking the prospects of voluntary and safe repatriation of the Rohingya people and holding Myanmar Junta accountable for its heinous crime against its own people. However, the World Court's rulings are binding and hence, will be an opportunity for a collective diplomatic push to pressurize Myanmar and its patronizes to facilitate and start the repatriation process.



To conclude, the latest UNGA resolution reflects the collective international efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis and successfully addresses the key factors, imperative to ensure justice and accountability. Thus, the resolution should work as a wake-up call for the key regional countries and institutions to change their course of action - delivering the essence of the most humanitarian crisis in the region.

The writer is a research intern, The East Asia Study Centre, University of Dhaka











