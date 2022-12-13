

Paradigm shift in Arab’s foreign policy



President Xi has met with other Middle Eastern leaders and form a comprehensive strategic partnership with the region's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia. It was also notable that the news about China has been covered more frequently in Arab media over the last decades. Arabs' perceptions of China have shifted, especially in recent years, evolving from a concentration on China's tremendous economic growth to its overall developmental trajectory.



According to a Wall Street Journal article, Riyadh and Beijing have discussed selling some of its oil supplies to China in yuan rather than in dollars. The long-standing arrangement between Saudi Arabia and the US, which asks for Saudi Arabia to sell its oil only in US dollars and hold a portion of its reserves in US Treasury securities in exchange for US security guarantees, would also be harmed.



The dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency and the preferred method of payment for oil and other commodities has been protected due to the "petrodollar system."



However, it might not be very convenient for Crown Prince Bin Salman to tie the knot President Xi Jinping and embark on a new journey with China. Perhaps this journey might not be too easy, and anticipate encountering a variety of challenges.



Recently it has been observed that Arab Sheikhs have begun to withdraw their offshore accounts from Western countries, due to the sparking worries for their safety of properties. These earnings basically amalgamated from the sale of oil, which are mostly invested in businesses, purchasing government bonds, and luxury properties in Europe and North American countries. The Arab Sheikhs are concerned by seeing the West's actions against Russia in the Ukraine war and realize that their money is not safe in the Western Countries.



Crown Prince Salman has long pursued a far-reaching expansionary strategy to reduce Saudi Arabia's over-reliance on oil exports. This new journey includes opening-up and reform rapport with China and calls to President Xi showcase thus. Bypassing greater security reliance on America and establishing cordial relations with Russia, China, and India are exemplary activities of his expansionary vision which is seen as "not putting all of the Arabs' eggs in Western's basket".



America is persuading to bring Bin Salman back into the fold by exoneration him in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The recent US-Israel-India-UAE (I2U2) agreement has triggered Saudi Arabia more eager to find new partners, and Iran is already a reason for the concern of them.



Reportedly, they have previously funded madrassas in various Muslim nations in order to patronize "Jihadism" radical extremists to fight global proxy wars on behalf of the West. Pakistan's ISI was the executing agency of carrying out such missions. Basically, using Pakistan's ISI, the West implemented a variety of agendas in Asia, mostly to crush the Soviet Unions. Their most successful mission was to form the Mujahedeen in order to oust the Soviets out of Afghanistan.



However, things have largely changed now that women are permitted to drive car in street, attend universities, open movie theaters, and the society has become more liberal. Meanwhile, the West has lost part of its indispensable status as a result of Asia's remarkable economic growth. If Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries do not require Bahrain's and Qatar's Cent Com and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, America will be compelled to rethink its strategic alliance with those countries.



Nevertheless, America has been supported the Arabs nations through thick and thin over the years, supplying them several cutting-edge weapons. Therefore, even after arranging multiple military installations and security arrangements for Arab states at a cost of enormous sums, it is unlikely that America will accept oil and the currency to depreciate.

The writer is a researcher, SIPG, North South University

















