BAT chair Mainuddin honoured

Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BAT) Bangladesh, has been awarded a lifetime achievement award by Balipara Foundation for his contributions towards protecting and conserving the environment.

The 10th Balipara Foundation Awards 2022 was held at the Independent University Bangladesh in the capital on Sunday.

Bangladesh Lifetime Service Award, introduced by Balipara Foundation, is conferred on an individual who has been playing a significant role in conserving the environment. So far, 121 persons have been awarded by the foundation.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry on Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary of India and prime minister's special envoy for nuclear affairs and climate change, and Ram Madhav, member of the governing council of India Foundation, were present at the award event.

Mainuddin has been serving BAT Bangladesh since August 2008 as the chairman.

He spearheaded an afforestation project in 1980 to increase the area of tree-covered land across Bangladesh.

"Mainuddin has been instrumental since the beginning of the afforestation journey in addressing the climate crisis issues through planting trees and the socio-economic needs of the local communities," according to a media statement.

"His initiated programme has so far distributed 120 million fruits, forestry and medicinal plant saplings across 22 districts free of charge to diverse beneficiaries," it added. -UNB