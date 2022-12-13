Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BAT chair Mainuddin honoured

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BAT) Bangladesh, has been awarded a lifetime achievement award by Balipara Foundation for his contributions towards protecting and conserving the environment.
The 10th Balipara Foundation Awards 2022 was held at the Independent University Bangladesh in the capital on Sunday.
Bangladesh Lifetime Service Award, introduced by Balipara Foundation, is conferred on an individual who has been playing a significant role in conserving the environment. So far, 121 persons have been awarded by the foundation.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry on Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary of India and prime minister's special envoy for nuclear affairs and climate change, and Ram Madhav, member of the governing council of India Foundation, were present at the award event.
Mainuddin has been serving BAT Bangladesh since August 2008 as the chairman.
He spearheaded an afforestation project in 1980 to increase the area of tree-covered land across Bangladesh.
"Mainuddin has been instrumental since the beginning of the afforestation journey in addressing the climate crisis issues through planting trees and the socio-economic needs of the local communities," according to a media statement.
"His initiated programme has so far distributed 120 million fruits, forestry and medicinal plant saplings across 22 districts free of charge to diverse beneficiaries," it added.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAT chair Mainuddin honoured
Jail, fine if Aedes larvae found on property, says DNCC Mayor Atiq
Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Ctg
Cop injured in blade attack at M’ganj court
Airlines job-scammer arrested in Dhaka Airport
North South University organized a special documentary screening
55,000 farmers get agri-incentive in Jamalpur
Covid: 1 death, 19 new cases reported


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft