Jail, fine if Aedes larvae found on property, says DNCC Mayor Atiq

No person or organisations will be exempted if a breeding ground for mosquitoes is found under them and legal action will be taken, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Monday.

"Legal action will be taken against those who are found responsible for breeding ground of mosquitoes, no person or organisations will be spared. Cases will be filed on a regular basis no matter whether it is government or private organisations," he said. DNCC mayor came up with the warning while speaking at a view-exchange meeting over the preventing outbreak of culex mosquitoes, held at the Nagar Bhaban auditorium in city's Gulshan area.

"The owners have been given seven days and all owners of the organisations should clean their places and water bodies. We'll visit different places after seven days and the magistrates of DNCC will conduct the drive," he said.

"I have visited the Airport area in person where I have seen that mosquitoes are being cultivated in the adjacent canal and water bodies, which is under the ownership of Civil Aviation, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Housing and Public Works Ministry. There are huge amount of hyacinth in the water bodies there," said Atiqul.

He also urged all to clean the canals and water bodies and stop dropping waste in the empty place between two adjacent buildings.

Referring to the pollution of canals and water bodies of the city, Atiqul said the canals and water bodies of the city are polluting through the sewage connection of many houses and buildings through surface drain.

"We have said it several times that sewage management should be done in every building. Survey work has already been completed by our waste division in Gulshan, Banani, Niketan and Baridhara areas. The operation will be conducted in these areas on January 4. Strict action will be taken if sewage is connected to the surface drain," he said. -UNB















