Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 12: Police arrested a man on Sunday night for the abduction and rape of a minor girl at Lohagara upazila in Chattogram.

The arrestee was identified as Jobair, 26, son of Kaykobad Chowdhury from Adhunagar Chowdhury Para area in the upazila.

Police arrested Jobair from Khan Hat railway station after the rape survivor's family filed a case with police, Md Atiqur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara police station.

According to the case complaint, accused Jobair used to tease the girl often on her way to the madrasah and on November 29, he and his two or three associates abducted her.

Jobair allegedly raped the girl several times in a cottage and left the girl at Adhunagar bus stand area on December 2.

The arrestee has been produced before court today and the girl is being given treatment at one stop emergency service center at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital. -UNB







