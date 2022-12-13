Airlines job-scammer arrested in Dhaka Airport

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a man at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) over a written complaint for obtaining money by scamming job offers in a private airlines company on Sunday night.

The detainee Md Ziaur Rahman, 43, a loader of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) was shamming job hunters as a senior customs officer for a long time, APBn sources said.

Additional Police Super of APBn Mohammad Ziaul Haque Zia told BSS that after a number of victims came to the Airport Armed Police office and filed a written complaint against him, the APBn authorities detained and quizzed him.

A fraudulency case was filed against Zia and he was handed over to the Airport Thana police later that night, the official added.

According to the written complaint, Zia had extorted more than Taka 11 lakh from four of his victims after confirming them a well-paid job in the US Bangla Airlines. -BSS







