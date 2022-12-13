North South University organized a special documentary screening

North South University organized a special documentary screening on Birpratik William AS Ouderland, a Dutch soldier who fought on behalf of Bangladesh in the Liberation War on Monday. Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Dhaka and Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, North South University, Abdus Salam ex-public relations & shipping manager of Bata Shoe Company Ltd and Confidential Secretary to Ouderland during Liberation War 1971 were present at the programme as special guests. photo: observer