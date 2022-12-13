55,000 farmers get agri-incentive in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Dec 12: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) disbursed agri-incentives among 55,000 small and marginal farmers on Boro cultivation in the district this current Robi season .

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources out of the farmers, each of 27,000 got 5-kg HYV seed, 10-kg Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10-kg Muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer for cultivation one Bigha of land.

Besides, rest each of the 28,000 farmers got two-kg high breed SL-8H variety Boro seed for cultivating one Bigha of land. -BSS











