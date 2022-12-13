Covid: 1 death, 19 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-linked death with 19 more cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the fatalities rose to 29,437 and the caseload to 2,036,825, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.64 per cent from Sunday's 1.82 percent as 2,981 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.53 per cent, respectively. -UNB







