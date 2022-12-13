Road mishaps claim 15 lives in 11 districts

A total of 15 people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Dinajpur, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Rangamati, Kurigram, Rangpur, Magura, Narail, Pabna, Chuadanga and Mymensingh, in five days.

DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck in front of M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Asif, 17, son of Md Kibria, a resident of Nimnagar Balubari area in the town.

Local sources said Asif bought his bike three days back. However, a speedy truck hit Asif's motorcycle from behind in front of M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the town in the afternoon while he was going towards Kawgaon area from the house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Asif dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

TANGAIL: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Dhanbari Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 80, a resident of Koyapar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the elderly man was returning to the house after performing his Fajr prayer at a local mosque at dawn. At that time, a Jamalpur-bound truck hit him from behind, leaving Abdul Aziz dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Dhanbari PS OC HM Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: Two people have been killed when two trucks collided head-on in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu HAshem, 23, hailed from Shibganj Upazila of Bogura District, and Mofizul Islam, 28.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound tiles-laden truck and a Sylhet-bound cement-laden truck were collided head-on in Mahmudabad area in the upazila in the morning, which left two persons killed on the spot.

Bhairab Fire Service Station In-Charge Azizul Rahman said on information, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene.

Bhairab Highway PS OC Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A student of Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute (BSPI) was killed and another was injured after being hit by a picnic bus in Baluchar area under Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah-al-Hasib, 22, son of Kazi Mahabur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 6 in Kaptai Upazila of the district. He was a student of the BSPI.

The injured person is Riazul Islam Sonet, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said Abdullah-al-Hasib and his friend Riazul Islam Sonet were riding a motorcycle in the afternoon. At that time, a picnic bus hit their vehicle, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Baraichhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdullah dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Riazul Islam Sonet was admitted to the hospital.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus.

Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

KURIGRAM: A college student was killed after being hit by a three-wheeler while a friend of him got injured in Taltala area in the district town on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Latifur Rahman, 22, son of Md Abdul Wahab, a resident of Doldolia Union under Ulipur Upazila in the district. He was a student of Kurigram Government College.

The injured person is Ahsan Habib.

Police and local sources said Latifur Rahman and his friend Ahsan Habib were going to Kurigram Town from Ulipur in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a brick-laden trolley hit the motorcycle behind Kurigram Government College in Taltala area in the district town, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Latifur Rahman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The on-duty doctor of Kurigram General Hospital, however, referred injured Ahsan Habib to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriyar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

RANGPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Bahar Kachhna area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 19, son of Sattar Mia, a resident of Chandkuti area in the city.

According to police and local sources, the boy was going to play football riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, he went under the wheels of a truck coming from the opposite direction when the wheel of the motorcycle slipped on the wet road in Bahar Kachhna Mor area in the city at around 9 am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Haragach PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MAGURA: Three persons including two members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been killed when a jeep carrying them turned turtle while chasing a pick-up van carrying drugs in the district.

The accident took place in Rautara area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as RAB-6 personnel Omar Faruque and Nazmul Hossain, and driver of the drug-carrying pick-up van Mohidul.

Magura Sadar PS OC Mostafizur Rahman said a team of RAB-6 on board a jeep was chasing a pick-up van suspecting that it was carrying drugs on Friday morning. When the RAB members carrying jeep was overtaking the pick-up van, two vehicles collided each other and fell down beside the road, leaving three persons dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Magura 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

NARAIL: A minor child was killed in a road accident on the Narail-Magura regional highway under Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, 5. His parents live in Dhaka for work purpose.

Police and local sources said Abdullah lived in the house of his maternal grandfather Abdur Rahman in Baghdanga area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

However, a goods-laden trolley ran over the child when he was crossing the Narail-Magura regional highway in Bagdanga Village at around 10am, leaving him dead on spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The trolley also fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while hitting the child.

However, the driver of the trolley managed to flee the scene.

PABNA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Santhia and Ishwardi upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arian, 5, son of Bhulbaria Union Parishad Member Aysha Alal, a resident of Brihaspatipur Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that an auto-rickshaw hit the child while he was crossing the Ataikula-Demra regional road in Brihaspatipur Bazar area at around 12:30pm, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ataikula Police Station (PS) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

On the other hand, a worker of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was killed after being hit by a truck in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Dashuria-Pakshi regional highway in Naodapara area at around 6:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 32, son of Abul Kashem, hailed from Atgharia Upazila in the district. He used to work at a contracting company of the power plant.

Pakshi Highway PS OC Ashish Kumar Sanal said a truck hit Rubel when he was going to his workplace from the house riding by a motorcycle in the morning, which left him critically injured.

On information, highway police rescued him and took him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, police seized the truck, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CHUADANGA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Hamida Khatun, 30, wife of Jahirul Islam, a resident of Nai Mile Sinduria Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the woman was returning the house riding by his husband's auto rickshaw at night. On the way, she fell down on the road from the auto-rickshaw in Kutubpur area, which left her critically injured.

Injured Hamida Khatun was rescued and taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead at around 11 pm.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in front of Sonar Bangla High School in Habirbari Union on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 50, son of late Ahmed Ali of Rajarhat area in Kurigram District. He lived in a rented house in Square Master Bari area in Bhaluka Upazila.

Police and local sources said a Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck hit an auto-rickshaw from behind in front of Sonar Bangla High School in Habirbari Union on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, leaving its driver Aminul dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Riad Mahmud confirmed the incident.