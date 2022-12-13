Pneumonia, diarrhoea alarming at Lalmohan



Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Mahsin Khan providing treatment to a diarrhoea-affected child. photo: observer

The outbreak of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been continuing to affect children in the upazila for the last one month. Everyday outdoor and emergency departments of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex has been receiving 80 to 100 affected children; 25-30 of these children are being admitted into the hospital in a critical condition; most of these children are of 1-2 months old.

One Sima Begum who came with her fever-affected daughter to the health complex from Ward No.1 of Lalmohan Municipality said, her daughter has been suffering fever for four days; she was administered locally purchased medicines; but the fever was not decreasing; so she was taken to the hospital.

Md Sohag has come with his one year and five month old diarrhoea affected daughter to the hospital from Chalta area of the upazila. He said: she was suffering from diarrhoea for several days; local medicines prescribed by quacks did not cure her; Later on, she has been taken to the hospital.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr. Mahsin Khan said, the month-long menace of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been caused because of the weather change.

With the weather turning normal, patients of pneumonia and diarrhoea will decrease, the RMO maintained.







LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Dec 12: Pneumonia and diarrhoea diseases in Lalmohan Upazila of the district appear alarmingly, affecting children mostly.The outbreak of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been continuing to affect children in the upazila for the last one month. Everyday outdoor and emergency departments of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex has been receiving 80 to 100 affected children; 25-30 of these children are being admitted into the hospital in a critical condition; most of these children are of 1-2 months old.One Sima Begum who came with her fever-affected daughter to the health complex from Ward No.1 of Lalmohan Municipality said, her daughter has been suffering fever for four days; she was administered locally purchased medicines; but the fever was not decreasing; so she was taken to the hospital.Md Sohag has come with his one year and five month old diarrhoea affected daughter to the hospital from Chalta area of the upazila. He said: she was suffering from diarrhoea for several days; local medicines prescribed by quacks did not cure her; Later on, she has been taken to the hospital.Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr. Mahsin Khan said, the month-long menace of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been caused because of the weather change.With the weather turning normal, patients of pneumonia and diarrhoea will decrease, the RMO maintained.