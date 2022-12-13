Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pneumonia, diarrhoea alarming at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Mahsin Khan providing treatment to a diarrhoea-affected child. photo: observer

Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Mahsin Khan providing treatment to a diarrhoea-affected child. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Dec 12: Pneumonia and diarrhoea diseases in Lalmohan Upazila of the district appear alarmingly, affecting children mostly.      
The outbreak of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been continuing to affect children in the upazila for the last one month. Everyday  outdoor and emergency departments of  Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex has been receiving 80 to 100 affected children; 25-30 of these children are being admitted into the hospital in a critical condition; most of these children are of 1-2 months old.
One Sima Begum who came with her fever-affected daughter to the health complex from Ward No.1 of Lalmohan Municipality said, her daughter has been suffering fever for four days; she was administered locally purchased medicines; but the fever was not decreasing; so she was taken to the hospital.
Md Sohag has come with his one year and five month  old diarrhoea affected daughter to the hospital from Chalta area of the upazila. He said: she was suffering from diarrhoea for several days; local medicines prescribed by quacks did not cure her; Later on, she has been taken to the hospital.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr. Mahsin Khan said, the month-long menace of pneumonia and diarrhoea has been caused because of the weather change.
With the weather turning normal, patients of pneumonia and diarrhoea will decrease, the RMO maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim 15 lives in 11 districts
Pneumonia, diarrhoea alarming at Lalmohan
Man found dead in Rangpur
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Gurudaspur
‘Police ready to face any challenges’
Thrust on making people ICT-skilled to tackle future challenges
Obituary
Minor drowns at Sadullapur


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft