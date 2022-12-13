Video
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:04 AM
Home Countryside

Man found dead in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Dec 12: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Ghaghat River in Pirgachha Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 55, a resident of Bedgara area under Bhangni Union in Mithapukur. According to police sources, locals spotted the floating body of the man in the Ghaghat River in Saidpur area and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


