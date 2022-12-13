Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 12: A total of 5,700 small and marginal farmers of Gurudaspur Upazila in the district have been given paddy seeds and chemical fertiliser under the Agriculture Incentive Programme for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Gurudaspur Upazila administration and the Department of Agricultural Extention distributed those agricultural components among the farmers at a programme held at the Upazila Agriculture Office on Sunday morning.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Female Vice-Chairman Roksana Akter, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan Shakil, Upazila Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid, Agricultural Extension Officer Motior Rahman, Upazila Awami League President Anisur Rahman and its General Secretary Abdul Motin, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Agriculture officer Harunr Rashid said each farmer got seven kilograms of paddy seeds including two kilograms of hybrid and five kilograms of Ufshi. They also got 10 kilograms of DAP and MOP fertiliser each.







