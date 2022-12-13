‘Police ready to face any challenges’

MYMENSINGH, Dec 12: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Monday said, the police are ready to face any challenges.

"We're always ready to resist any kind of disorder, any kind of attack," he added.

IGP came up with the remark in response to queries from reporters after opening the IGP Cup Mymensingh Divisional Premier Cricket League on Mymensingh Circuit House ground at 12 pm. "You know police are a professional force," he further said.

"We have been performing our duties successfully for a long time and the police have the capacity to face any challenges in the coming days. There is no doubt about it," he said again. "Also we are working firmly in the light of the policy of zero tolerance adopted by the Prime Minister to combat militancy and terrorism.

Additional IGP Barrister Harun Or Rashid, Range DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu, Deputy Commissioner Mostafizar Rahman, District Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhunya, District Awami League President Ehteshamul Alam, and General Secretary Advocate Moazzem Babul spoke.

The cricket tournament was jointly organized by District Sports Organization and District Police. The tournament was played between Renaissance Club and Late President Zillur Rahman Club.

