Thrust on making people ICT-skilled to tackle future challenges



Panchagarh District administration brought out a colourful rally in the town on Monday to mark the Digital Bangladesh Day-2022. photo: observer

KHULNA: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Monday said, the next generation will become skilled manpower with information and communication technology (ICT) in order to face future challenges.

"ICT has been turned into an inseparable part of our daily life. Side by side the capability of using the ICT has been enhanced with availability of mobile and internet," he added while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC).

Khulna district administration organized the meeting with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair, marking the Digital Bangladesh Day -2022.

The chief guest said, country's 17 crore people are getting benefits after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the concept of Digital Bangladesh in 2008.

Lauding PM's custom free computer import decision in 1996, the KCC mayor said, "We have successfully been connected with the entire world through the technology."

Bangladesh will be turned into a developed and smart country by 2041 if the development spree continues, he added.

Later on, he distributed prizes among winners of essay and art competition, arranged on the occasion.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Md Shahidul Islam, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hasan addressed the meeting as special guests.

Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Discipline of Khulna University Dr Anupom Kumar Bairagi spoke as the key speaker.

Additional DC (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra delivered the welcome address.

Among others, Professor of CSE Discipline Dr Md Anisur Rahman, and Freedom Fighter Professor Alamgir Kabir spoke at the meeting.

ADC Mukul said, the government has set up Sheikh Russel Digital Lab in 4,176 educational institutions; and people are getting services through 999 and 333 helpline phone.

A total of 6,790 digital centres have been set up across the country. GO-NGO IT park, Software Technology Park and IT training institute have also been set up. People are getting benefits from there, he added.

Earlier, a colorful rally led by the KCC mayor was brought out from the DC office,. After parading key roads, the rally ended at the same venue.

The rally paid tribute to the monument of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

KISHOREGANJ: District administration arranged rally, discussion meeting, and prize distribution programmes marking the day.

The discussion meeting was arranged in the conference room of the Collectorate Bhaban.

It was attended by DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad as the chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Farzana Khanam presided over it.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Resul Sheikh, PPM (Bar), Zilla Parished Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzol, and Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mian attended the meeting as special guests.

Among others, Civil Surgon Office Medical Officer Dr Mahabubur Rahman, Bir Muktijoddha Abul Kashem, District Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum and others spoke at the discussion meeting.

Assistant Commissioner Nabila Ferdous conducted the function.

Later on, prizes were distributed among winners of online quiz competition.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organized different programmes in cooperation with ICT Division of the government.

The programmes included quiz, art and essay writing competitions and prize distribution to the winners.

In the morning, around 10 am a post-rally discussion meeting organized by district administration was held in the conference room of the DC here with ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest. Assistant commissioners of the DC office Jannatul Ferdous Urmi, Iftekar Rahman, former commander of district Muktijoddha Sangshad Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Sahzada, Public Relations Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alom addressed the function, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said the country has been digitised in 2021, and the countrymen are enjoying the benefits of digital Bangladesh.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said the digital journey of the country started at Char Kukri Mukri under Char Fassion Upazila of Bhola District on November 11, 2010 through inaugurating 4,501 union information and service centers across the country by Administrator of UNDP Helen Clark.

Now, the government is sincerely working to transform the country into 'Smart Bangladesh' from digital one that included smart citizens, smart economy, smart society and smart technology, he further added.

The DC also urged all to help the government attain the cherished goals.

Later, the DC, as the chief guest, distributed the prizes to the winners of the competitions organized to mark the day.

PIROJPUR: District administration brought out a colourful rally in the morning from the district circuit house premises marking the day. After parading main roads in the townm the rally ended at the DC office.

Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room.

It was attended by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman as the chief guest. Additional DC (ICT and Education) Madhubi Roy presided over the meeting.

Among others, Hournalist Advocate Mahamud Hosen Sukur, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, Vice-Principal of AftabUddin College Md Lutfor Rahman, and Municipality Panel Mayor Abdul Hay spoke.

Speakers said, Digital Bangladesh now is a reality; general people are getting benefits through digital devices; in the land management a revolutionary change is visible; land owners are getting almost all documents online; the country is moving towards an age of full-automation; and the government is thinking to build a cashless society like developed countries.











The Digital Bangladesh Day was observed in the districts of the country including Khulna, Kishoreganj, Gaibandha, and Pirojpur on Monday with a call to educate the people on ICT-based services to build smart country.KHULNA: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Monday said, the next generation will become skilled manpower with information and communication technology (ICT) in order to face future challenges."ICT has been turned into an inseparable part of our daily life. Side by side the capability of using the ICT has been enhanced with availability of mobile and internet," he added while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC).Khulna district administration organized the meeting with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair, marking the Digital Bangladesh Day -2022.The chief guest said, country's 17 crore people are getting benefits after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the concept of Digital Bangladesh in 2008.Lauding PM's custom free computer import decision in 1996, the KCC mayor said, "We have successfully been connected with the entire world through the technology."Bangladesh will be turned into a developed and smart country by 2041 if the development spree continues, he added.Later on, he distributed prizes among winners of essay and art competition, arranged on the occasion.Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Md Shahidul Islam, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hasan addressed the meeting as special guests.Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Discipline of Khulna University Dr Anupom Kumar Bairagi spoke as the key speaker.Additional DC (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra delivered the welcome address.Among others, Professor of CSE Discipline Dr Md Anisur Rahman, and Freedom Fighter Professor Alamgir Kabir spoke at the meeting.ADC Mukul said, the government has set up Sheikh Russel Digital Lab in 4,176 educational institutions; and people are getting services through 999 and 333 helpline phone.A total of 6,790 digital centres have been set up across the country. GO-NGO IT park, Software Technology Park and IT training institute have also been set up. People are getting benefits from there, he added.Earlier, a colorful rally led by the KCC mayor was brought out from the DC office,. After parading key roads, the rally ended at the same venue.The rally paid tribute to the monument of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.KISHOREGANJ: District administration arranged rally, discussion meeting, and prize distribution programmes marking the day.The discussion meeting was arranged in the conference room of the Collectorate Bhaban.It was attended by DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad as the chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Farzana Khanam presided over it.Superintendent of Police Mohammad Resul Sheikh, PPM (Bar), Zilla Parished Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzol, and Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mian attended the meeting as special guests.Among others, Civil Surgon Office Medical Officer Dr Mahabubur Rahman, Bir Muktijoddha Abul Kashem, District Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum and others spoke at the discussion meeting.Assistant Commissioner Nabila Ferdous conducted the function.Later on, prizes were distributed among winners of online quiz competition.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organized different programmes in cooperation with ICT Division of the government.The programmes included quiz, art and essay writing competitions and prize distribution to the winners.In the morning, around 10 am a post-rally discussion meeting organized by district administration was held in the conference room of the DC here with ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest. Assistant commissioners of the DC office Jannatul Ferdous Urmi, Iftekar Rahman, former commander of district Muktijoddha Sangshad Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Sahzada, Public Relations Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alom addressed the function, among others.The speakers, in their speech, said the country has been digitised in 2021, and the countrymen are enjoying the benefits of digital Bangladesh.DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said the digital journey of the country started at Char Kukri Mukri under Char Fassion Upazila of Bhola District on November 11, 2010 through inaugurating 4,501 union information and service centers across the country by Administrator of UNDP Helen Clark.Now, the government is sincerely working to transform the country into 'Smart Bangladesh' from digital one that included smart citizens, smart economy, smart society and smart technology, he further added.The DC also urged all to help the government attain the cherished goals.Later, the DC, as the chief guest, distributed the prizes to the winners of the competitions organized to mark the day.PIROJPUR: District administration brought out a colourful rally in the morning from the district circuit house premises marking the day. After parading main roads in the townm the rally ended at the DC office.Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room.It was attended by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman as the chief guest. Additional DC (ICT and Education) Madhubi Roy presided over the meeting.Among others, Hournalist Advocate Mahamud Hosen Sukur, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, Vice-Principal of AftabUddin College Md Lutfor Rahman, and Municipality Panel Mayor Abdul Hay spoke.Speakers said, Digital Bangladesh now is a reality; general people are getting benefits through digital devices; in the land management a revolutionary change is visible; land owners are getting almost all documents online; the country is moving towards an age of full-automation; and the government is thinking to build a cashless society like developed countries.