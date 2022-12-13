DASHMINA, KHULNA, Dec 12: Bir Muktijoddha Amir Hossain Kalu in Dashmina Upazila of the district passed away on Friday at about 5:30pm. He was 67.

He breathed his last due to heart attack at his residence in Pujakhola area in Sadar Upazila.

His Nanaz-e-Janaza was held on Balur Math of Pujakhola on Saturday at 11 am. Later on, he was laid down with state dignity in his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters, many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.












