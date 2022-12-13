Minor drowns at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Dec 12: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 2, son of Sohraf Hossain, a resident of Baro Jamalpur Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took him to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.









