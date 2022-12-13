Video
Around 4-5 lakh people visited BD Book Fair in Kolkata

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Dec 12:An estimated 4-5 lakh people visited the Bangladesh Book Fair, held in Kolkata from December 2-11, organisers said on Monday.
The book fair was organised by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission with support from the Raftani Unnayan Bureau of the neighbouring country and arranged by the Bangladesh Pustak Prakashak O Bikreta Samity (Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association).
Mazharul Islam, president of the booksellers' association, said around 30,000 books were sold from 75 stalls during the book fair.
"The book fair was a resounding success. Bibliophiles had descended in droves. The event increased awareness about books published in Bangladesh," S H Nipu, writer and researcher from the neighbouring country, told PTI.
The event was held in College Square, located next to book hub College Street and heritage institutions such as Presidency University and Calcutta University, for the first time.
The previous editions were held in Mohor Kunj area.
Islam said this year's response after two years of COVID pandemic was beyond expectations.
He said his organisation, which is the representative body of Bangladeshi publishers, is holding talks with the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild of Kolkata for jointly holding book fairs in Dhaka and Kolkata in future.
Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said, "We would urge the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh to facilitate a book fair in Dhaka where publishers from West Bengal will take part as many of our writers enjoy immense popularity in the neighbouring country."
Mohammed Bachhu, who was manning a stall having books on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said books worth several thousands of rupees were sold and his 'Asamapto Atmajiboni' (incomplete autobiography) was in great demand.
Panel discussions on literary and social issues, and cultural performances were held during the book fair.    -PTI



