10 new products to take mandatory BSTI quality certificate

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has decided to include 10 new essential products under the mandatory quality certificate considering the growing demand among the general public.

The products include disposable diaper, face wash, petroleum jelly, bread (flatbread/tortilla), aerosol and geyser.

The BSTI took the decision at its 37th council meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in the chair.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Director General of BSTI Md Abdus Sattar attended the meeting on Sunday.

Other products are shaving foam/gel, eye care, hair dye liquid and shoe-polishing liquid.

Currently, the number of products, covered by BSTI's mandatory quality certificate, are 229.

The council discussed the ongoing trend of quality industrialisation, increase in institutional manpower and skill development training.

During the meeting, Humayun highlighted the huge potential for export of halal products in the world market saying that BSTI should take initiative to determine the quality of halal products and issue quality certificates to harness this potential.

He said the facilities would be enhanced along with improved training as well as financial incentives to encourage the officers and employees of the company to perform their duties with competence. -BSS











