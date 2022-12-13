Kaltimex hits 1,000 MW milestone in gas generator sales

Kaltimex Energy Bangladesh a subsidiary of Kaltimex Group Singapore has reached 1,000 MW milestone in sales of MWM Gas Generator.

Kaltimex Energy Bangladesh was incorporated in year 2000 and it is the sole Distributor of MWM Gas Generators in Bangladesh.

Kaltimex Bangladesh together with top management of Caterpillar Energy Solutions - Germany celebrated this great achievement, says a press release.

"Bangladesh is one of the major countries Kaltimex is focusing on providing "Total Energy Solutions" to support fast growing industry," the press release quoted Group Chairman K. K. Ralhan as saying on achieving the feat.

Kaltimex joins hands with customers at every step, starting from concept to the commissioning and operation of Gas Generators, Boilers, Chillers, secondary power generation plant and so on. Kaltimex supplies efficiency improving systems to enhance total efficiency of the plant to be above 80%. Kaltimex Group completed its 26 years of journey in the power generation business and presently concentrating on Renewable Energy projects. Kaltimex ensures maintaining 100% transparency in business ethics and honors commitments.

Managing Director CES (Service & Parts) Uwe Sternstein appreciated the efforts of Kaltimex for providing 24 x 7 Quality service for the customers with eight branch offices to ensure service within one hour of customer call. Kaltimex received "service excellence" certification from MWM in 2018. Availability of parts & tools and service team ensures minimum downtime of Generators. MWM Remote Asset Monitoring (RAM) supports monitoring of the assets remotely on 24 x 7 basis, signaling irregularities in operation for rectifying it. The long-term spares contracts support clients on stability of price during the life cycle of the equipment.

MWM and Kaltimex continue to focus on fast-growing Bangladesh market for achieving higher goals by providing efficient, cost effective, environmentally friendly, and reliable Gas Generating Sets with committed after sales support.












