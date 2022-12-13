

Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected as CACCI Vice President

He was elected as the first Bangladeshi vice president of CACCI for 2018-2020, at the 32nd CACCI Conference held in Turkey. During CACCI's 92nd council meeting, which was held as a cloud conference in 2020, his tenure was extended. This year Fahim has been elected as the Vice President of CACCI for the second time.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim has a wealth of experience in corporate growth, and is recognized for his contributions to the country's economy, education, arts, health, sports, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Fahim's leadership at private-public platforms demonstrates his contributions to regional, bilateral, and global efforts. It was under his supervision that the 33rd CACCI Conference Dhaka 2019 was held; decidedly, CACCI will be witnessing more such activities and assemblies in the near future.

(CACCI) is a regional non-governmental association principally composed of the national chambers or associations of commerce and industry in Asia and the Western Pacific. CACCI's objective is to cut across national boundaries to link Asian businessmen to promote economic growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The organisation has been granted consultative status under the United Nations.

CACCI's current membership from 25 countries and independent economies have a total population of 2.96 billion people, generating a combined GDP of $18.79 trillion, growing at 4.9%.

In 2021 alone, $5.48 trillion worth of goods and services was exported by CACCI countries; for imports, this figure was $5.29 trillion. In fact, CACCI members and independent economies represent 37.8% of the world population; 19.6% of the world's GDP, 19.7% of World's Export; and 19.6% of the world's import of goods and services (source: World Bank).

In addition to the assigned role, Sheikh Fazle Fahim has also been serving as the Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF), President of the D-8 Organization of Economic Cooperation Chambers of Commerce & Industries (D-8 CCI) and Vice President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI).

He is the Chairman of RHS Group Ltd, which enterprises in energy, construction, retail, education, health and industries. He has also served as the President of The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the term 2019-2021. Through such essential roles, Mr. Fahim has been credited with leading unprecedented reforms in the country's commercial sector.











