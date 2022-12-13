Stocks rise for 2nd day on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Monday as the investors took fresh stakes mostly in IT firms.

At the end of day's trading, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 27.40 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 6,266. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 8.27 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 1,372. DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 8.07 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 2,213.

Total market turnover in the DSE stood at Tk568 crore on the day.

Salvo Chemical came on top of trading in DSE with Tk 35.58 crore shares traded. Bashundhara paper cames second in the transaction list with Tk 28.59 crore shares traded. Intraco CNG has risen to the third position.

Other companies in the top of the list include Orion Infusion, Orion Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Eastern Housing, Amara Network, Genex Infosys and Beximco Pharma.

Monospool Paper's share price increased the most on the day. The closing price of monospool paper was Tk 286.90 on the previous working day and the per share closing price on Monday stood at Tk 312. The share price of the company increased by Tk 25.10 or 8.74 per cent. With this, the company tops the DSE list on price hike.

Other top gainers in the DSE include Kohinoor Chemical 8.73 per cent, Sonali Ansh 8.73 per cent, Paper Processing 8.72 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 8.43 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 7.75 per cent, Orion Infusion 7.48 per cent. Share price of BDCOM rose by 5.33 per cent, Eastern Housing by 5.24 per cent and Gemini Sea Food by 4.80 per cent.

Share price of Eastern Lubricants fell the most. The closing price of Eastern Lubricants was Tk 1856.30 on the previous working day but it closed at Tk 1687.50 on Monday.

Among top losers in DSE were Munnu Agro Machinery 2.73 per cent, Meghna Petroleum 2.69 per cent, Rupali Life Insurance 2.20 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 2.03 per cent, BD Thai Food 1.58 per cent, Meghna Life Insurance fell by 1.49 per cent, Bengal Windsor by 1.38 per cent, Bata Sue by 1.29 per cent and Sea-Pearl Hotel by 1.27 per cent.

At CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 86 points. Tk 5.88 crore was traded in the market. Out of 142 participated in trading, prices of 43 gained, 17 decreased and 82 remained unchanged.











