The government has appointed Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Nazmul Ahsan as the secretary of the Water Resources Ministry.The Public Administration Ministry today issued a gazette notification in this regard, saying that the order will come into effect immediately.Nazmul will replace newly appointed Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who new cabinet secretary on Sunday.